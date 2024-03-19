The global cell network is a data security nightmare—this company offers a defense

The inherently trusting relationship between devices and their wireless carriers—and between the carriers that make up the patchwork global cell network—creates a host of attack vectors for malicious actors to access, monetize, and exploit users’ personal data.

Because these issues exist in the protocols that govern the network, solutions confined to the device (such as apps) can never truly solve the problem.

Cape, founded in 2022 by veterans of Palantir and Andruil, has built a system to defend phone traffic that piggybacks on existing cellular networks by using a combination of advanced encryption, secure data-handling protocols, and a method to continuously swap a phone’s unique IMSI number.

The company recently opened a waitlist for early access to the service, following nationwide tests: In 2023, it ran successful proofs of concept in Kansas City and Washington, D.C., with one of the top three carriers. Cape ran the trials for two months, proving its “private network slicing” approach on 4G/5G networks. To further protect customers, the company says it collects the minimal amount of personally identifiable information that’s legally permissible and anonymously authenticates customers so there’s no aggregated database of subscriber information to be monetized or compromised.