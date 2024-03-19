This company is using LLMs to help businesses protect their data

The hacks won’t stop, but Yotam Segev and Tamar Bar-Ilan, who founded the cloud security division within the Israeli military’s Unit 8200, started Cyera to help organizations discover the flaws in their defenses before the bad guys do.

Part of a growing market in what’s known as posture management, Cyera’s Data Security Platform, which first became available in 2022, uses machine learning to analyze an organization’s data landscape, from on-premises servers to the cloud to the edge. It identifies sensitive information such as personal and financial data and intellectual property, assessing its exposure and developing possible fixes. That proactive approach helps organizations plug holes but also streamline compliance audits and personal data requests.

In April 2023, Cyera added the ability to realize in real time when data might be exposed, and given the security concerns raised by large language models, in May the company also released a browser extension, SafeType, that anonymizes sensitive data typed into OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Just a month later, Cyera incorporated large language models from OpenAI, letting security managers use natural language to better understand their systems, solicit feedback on access controls, and generate new security policies. The company touts 800% revenue growth from June 2022 to June 2023, and such customers as United Talent Agency and Mercury Financial.

