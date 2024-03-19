This company helps businesses keep up with rising data compliance demands

As people insist on more privacy, and more legislators follow the examples of Europe and California, companies are facing a surge in compliance demands and data subject requests.

That’s hard enough for big companies, with sprawling landscapes of data, but it’s especially complicated for smaller businesses, which lack the kinds of professionals needed to manage a proper privacy program.

DataGrail helps organizations keep better track of their privacy responsibilities, launching a dashboard in March 2023 that maps user data and streamlines the process of responding to data requests.

Taking a page from the managed security service providers who provide resource-strapped businesses with turnkey cybersecurity, DataGrail launched its own managed service in July 2023, taking on the day-to-day management, monitoring, and reporting needed for staying on the right side of privacy laws, like Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).