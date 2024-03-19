How Dedrone protects the skies over Ukraine, U.S. airports, and sports stadiums

For enthusiasts and filmmakers, drones have democratized the skies; for militaries and terrorists, they’ve leveled the battlefield, raising the stakes of a catastrophic attack anywhere, anytime.

Sterling, Virginia-based Dedrone builds a software platform, which, when combined with its own radio frequency-based mobile device or third-party systems, is designed to detect and defeat unwanted drones over military bases, airports, public events, even entire cities.

After deploying its systems on the front lines in Ukraine and expanding trials at U.S. airports, the company launched DedroneTactical in June 2023, an upgraded portable counter-drone response kit, which combines detect-and-defeat capabilities with a camera and radar. Last spring Dedrone expanded its defenses with DedroneCityWide. The new system, which combines a mobile app with a network of preinstalled sensors, already covers the airspace of more than 50 cities, including Barcelona, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In Las Vegas, police deployed the system ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, which the Federal Aviation Administration declared a “no drone zone,” with penalties starting at $30,000.

The Virginia-based company isn’t a total drone killer: In October, it launched DedroneBeyond, a platform designed to help state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement, and emergency services manage fleets of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as first responders. To date, the company says it has sold more than 250 mobile drone detection units globally, and made in excess of 450 million detections of hundreds of types of drones.