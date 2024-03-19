Here’s help for retiring small biz owners who want to pass on their company

As Baby Boomers retire, many of the small businesses that they’ve managed for decades are closing their doors, unable to find a buyer. Enter Teamshares . Founded in 2018, the company acquires profitable small businesses, installs operators that it recruits and trains to run them, and then exits its investments by granting equity shares to employees over time. Teamshares’ portfolio, now nearing 100 small businesses, includes auto repair shops, consignment stores, restaurants, and more.

In 2023, Teamshares unveiled the first offerings in a suite of opt-in services that it plans to develop for its portfolio: a digital banking service and business insurance. It also demonstrated that its model works across industries and geographies, winning over investors who backed the company’s $124 million Series D in August 2023. So far, more than 2,100 small business employees are building wealth through Teamshares-granted equity.

