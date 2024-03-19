This company is helping boutique hotels beef up their bookings

Boutique hotels have style but often lack the sophisticated operational tools available to bigger brands. Selfbook , founded in 2020, helps them compete. Its digital platform powers bookings and payments, giving hoteliers back a degree of control at a time when aggregators and search engines dictate travel’s winners and losers. For example, Payment Links, a feature launched in June 2023, helps hotels create customized links that they can send to guests for room bookings or incidentals.

Selfbook has also introduced a unified dashboard for hotel managers, called Station; ways for hotels to control the look and feel of checkout processes on partner sites; and cancellation options that price in flexibility. Following a strategic investment from American Express in December 2022 and the release of these new capabilities, Selfbook has been adding customers and partners at a rapid clip, including Yotel, Caesars Palace Dubai, SH Hotels, Graduate Hotels, and Relais & Château properties.

