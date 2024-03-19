Fast company logo
Selfbook is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in finance.

This company is helping boutique hotels beef up their bookings

BY Ainsley Harris

Boutique hotels have style but often lack the sophisticated operational tools available to bigger brands. Selfbook, founded in 2020, helps them compete. Its digital platform powers bookings and payments, giving hoteliers back a degree of control at a time when aggregators and search engines dictate travel’s winners and losers. For example, Payment Links, a feature launched in June 2023, helps hotels create customized links that they can send to guests for room bookings or incidentals.

Selfbook has also introduced a unified dashboard for hotel managers, called Station; ways for hotels to control the look and feel of checkout processes on partner sites; and cancellation options that price in flexibility. Following a strategic investment from American Express in December 2022 and the release of these new capabilities, Selfbook has been adding customers and partners at a rapid clip, including Yotel, Caesars Palace Dubai, SH Hotels, Graduate Hotels, and Relais & Château properties. 

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

