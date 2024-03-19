This company uses generative AI to generate savings for businesses

More than 10,000 businesses have signed up for spend management platform Ramp over the past year. That growth helped quadruple Ramp’s annualized revenue, which topped $300 million in 2023. Strong demand also positioned Ramp to close a $300 million Series D round in August 2023—at a lower post-money valuation ($5.8 billion) than its prior round, but at a time when many startups were fighting for survival. Business customers are drawn to Ramp for its clever AI integrations and clear-eyed focus on saving finance teams time and money.

Its AI Copilot, for example, launched in November 2023, helps CFOs run analyses with natural language queries (e.g., “Where can I cut spend on travel?”) To autocomplete expense reports and flag questionable transactions, Ramp integrates with OpenAI’s GPT-4. A Google Calendar plug-in that Ramp built for its own use, designed to highlight the cost of time spent in unnecessary meetings, went viral in September when the company made it available to anyone for free.

