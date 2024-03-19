This company helps businesses mitigate ransomware damage, both before and after attacks

In 2023, ransomware cost organizations an average of between $1.5 million and $2 million per incident—plus untold piles of leaked sensitive data.

Texas-based Halcyon built an anti-ransomware platform that integrates with other detection and response software to offer multiple layers of protection: Machine learning-powered engines analyze all layers of a system in real time to identify and block known and unknown ransomware strains prior to execution.

Deception techniques trick ransomware into revealing itself or aborting its attack, and anti-detonation mechanisms prevent attacks from encrypting files and causing data loss.

If ransomware attackers do manage to get inside, Halcyon, which launched in 2022, also offers automated key capture and decryption capabilities to restore data quickly without the need for ransom payments, helping customers recover from attacks, usually within a few days.