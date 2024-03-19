Fast company logo
Why Halcyon is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the security category.

This company helps businesses mitigate ransomware damage, both before and after attacks

BY Alex Pasternack1 minute read

In 2023, ransomware cost organizations an average of between $1.5 million and $2 million per incident—plus untold piles of leaked sensitive data.

Texas-based Halcyon built an anti-ransomware platform that integrates with other detection and response software to offer multiple layers of protection: Machine learning-powered engines analyze all layers of a system in real time to identify and block known and unknown ransomware strains prior to execution.

Deception techniques trick ransomware into revealing itself or aborting its attack, and anti-detonation mechanisms prevent attacks from encrypting files and causing data loss.

If ransomware attackers do manage to get inside, Halcyon, which launched in 2022, also offers automated key capture and decryption capabilities to restore data quickly without the need for ransom payments, helping customers recover from attacks, usually within a few days.

Halcyon has also taken a more proactive approach to disrupting the ransomware economy: Last summer, company researchers revealed that Cloudzy, an Iranian cloud provider, had become a key service provider to state-sponsored hacking groups from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and elsewhere.

As it raised two rounds of funding in 2023 totaling $90 million, the company also integrated its platform with a number of security automation software providers to bring its anti-ransomware solution to some of the world’s largest companies.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Alex Pasternack is a contributing editor at Fast Company who covers technology and science, and the founding editor of Vice's Motherboard.

