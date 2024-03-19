Buy Now, Pay Later is risky on a data fraud level, too. This company is using AI to fight back

AI has supercharged the abilities of fraud actors, allowing them to ramp up digital scams and attacks and making it harder to identify them.

One Juniper Research study found that global e-commerce fraud loss is estimated to reach $48 billion by the end of 2023—a 16% increase over 2022—and that businesses globally spend an average of 10% of their revenue managing fraud.

Sift, founded in 2011, tackles the problem with its own patented machine-learning techniques, data analytics, and knowledge gleaned from more than 70 billion events per month to scan online interactions and block fraud in real time. That includes Workflows, a dynamic and machine learning (ML)-based approach that allows for greater flexibility than rules-based detection, and a new simulator that lets teams test and more quickly deploy new automations.

In October 2023, the company beefed up its Payment Protection feature to address the growing demand for alternative payments; Buy Now, Pay Later, for example, experienced a 211% increase in fraud schemes in 2022. And the company added new ML-based techniques to such features as Account Defense, which prevents account takeover attacks; Content Integrity, which blocks spammers and scammers from posting user-generated content; and Dispute Management, which protects against chargebacks.