Browsers are a security risk. This company has figured out how to lock them down

The growth of remote and hybrid workforces alongside the rise of AI has opened up a host of new vectors for hackers and put security teams on edge. ​​

Talon’s enterprise browser, now Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser, has become a leader in the growing enterprise browser market since its 2021 launch, providing a comprehensive solution for securing employee, partner, and third-party access to corporate data on web portals and cloud applications, regardless of their device or location. The browser creates a secure workspace for any user on any device, safeguarding sensitive corporate data from threats and data exfiltration while offering visibility into user activity and app usage.

To address the emerging security concerns surrounding large language models and other generative AI, Talon unveiled the Talon ChatGPT Secure Assistant in April 2023 to give organizations significant control over what data employees can share in the application to eliminate the leakage of any sensitive data. Talon, which has attracted a wide variety of customers from Snowflake to the parent company of the Houston Rockets, was acquired by the cyber giant Palo Alto Networks in November 2023 in a deal valued at a reported $625 million. With the integration of Talon’s software, Palo Alto’s Prisma cloud-based security suite claims to be the only SASE, or secure access service edge, that secures both managed and unmanaged devices with a natively-integrated enterprise browser.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.