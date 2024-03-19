Complying with data security standards is crucial but arduous. This company makes it easier

BY Alex Pasternack2 minute read

Vanta is No. 35 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Founded in 2018 in the wake of disastrous data breaches at Equifax, Yahoo, and Facebook, Vanta helps companies automate many of the manual tasks involved in complying with security and privacy standards. The company was initially focused on helping startups attain SOC 2 certification, which attests to an organization’s trustworthiness when it comes to customer data. But amid increasing regulation and the growing fraud and privacy risks that come with AI, Vanta’s mandate is expanding. Valued at $1.6 billion and armed with $203 million in capital, it’s been supercharging its platform to help organizations address new risks. The ongoing question, says CEO and founder Christina Cacioppo, is “How do all these companies show that they are trustworthy with this data?”

Through a dashboard, companies can continuously monitor security and privacy procedures, assess vendor risk, surface key metrics, and instantly produce data reports. Among the 260 features Vanta shipped last year—about one a day—are machine learning tools that can quickly pull data from vendor reports and tailor advice (about frameworks like GDPR and HIPAA) to match a client’s specific needs. Rather than arduously reading and filling out spreadsheets—a practice that’s highly susceptible to human error—security teams can now use a large language model to query their data or take a first pass at filling out lengthy security questionnaires. Another new product brings AI risk management onto a single screen. Vanta says it can help organizations dramatically reduce the costs of compliance and auditing, in some cases by nearly half a million dollars a year; through its platform, a certification that once took six months can now take as little as one.

The company reports that it nearly doubled its customer base in 2023, to more than 7,000 companies, including Atlassian, Autodesk, and Quora, as well as three-quarters of the most recent Y Combinator batch. Six years after Vanta itself was launched out of the storied startup incubator, Cacioppo says it’s now doing $100 million in annual recurring revenue. Making the benefits of compliance more tangible to the C suite—and making the process more visible to the public, especially in the fraught age of AI—is one of her next goals. Cacioppo says that Vanta’s general thought on AI is “we need to be careful how we move forward with it.”