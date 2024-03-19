Yubico is deepening ties with Apple, Microsoft, and more, and making all users safer

With its now ubiquitous YubiKeys, a small, portable device that generates one-time passcodes for secure authentication, Yubico has made it easier to address the shortcomings of traditional password-based logins, a major target for bad guys.

In January 2023 the Swedish company removed even more friction and cost from its security keys with a new subscription option, and in October it added a program to give its enterprise users the ability to send employees preregistered YubiKeys. After they receive the device in the mail, they enter a PIN on their employers’ webpage and are authenticated. The company is now making 1 million YubiKeys per month, including its newest device, which features dual USB-C and near-field communication (NFC) connections.

Throughout 2023, the company also worked closely with Apple, Microsoft, Firefox, and AWS to expand YubiKey integrations, like the one it forged with Google for the tech giant’s Advanced Protection Program. In early 2023 Apple introduced support for YubiKeys to Apple IDs, accounts, and iCloud, expanding options for users who face concerted threats—especially celebrities, journalists, and government officials.

In advance of new European data laws, the company joined one of four large-scale pilots developing the underlying technology for the incoming European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) framework for wallets, which are meant to give users control over where and with whom their personal data is being shared.