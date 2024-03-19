Here’s how Plaid’s innovative technology is helping money move at the speed of the internet

Plaid is No. 42 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Real-time payments have been a dream in the United States for decades, but the financial capital of the world has lagged behind Japan (the first to adopt such a digital transfer network, in the 1970s), China, India, and the United Kingdom. Recent events such as the 2021 GameStop drama, where the stock’s extreme volatility stressed brokerages such as Robinhood in part because of the multiday process to settle transactions on the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network, led to renewed calls for modernized payment rails.

Plaid, which provides the digital plumbing for more than 8,000 fintech apps to interoperate with more than 12,000 financial institutions in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, has greased those rails in a number of ways to usher in a system that moves money at the speed of the internet. In late 2022, the company introduced Plaid Signal, a transaction risk engine that uses machine learning to assess the likelihood of an ACH payment being returned. Signal creates a rating for each ACH transaction that helps a Plaid customer such as Robinhood to determine whether it could offer near-instant access to funds even though it may still take three to five days for the ACH transaction to clear.

This clever hack speeds up fund transfers—and lowers risk for Plaid’s clients. To build on its success, Plaid launched Signal Dashboard in June 2023, enabling companies with limited data-science knowledge to take advantage of Signal’s ACH risk assessments. Signal helped Plaid more than double the number of bank payments that it powered in 2023, and the monthly value of transactions analyzed by Signal tripled over eight months, to $3 billion per month.