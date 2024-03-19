This company gives immigrants credit scores where credit is due

Credit histories don’t typically travel with immigrants across borders, leaving many newcomers without access to financial services. Nova Credit bridges that gap with such tools as income verification and Credit Passport, which translates international credit histories into local-equivalent credit scores. In 2023, Nova Credit focused on expanding to new markets through partnerships in Canada, the U.K., and the United Arab Emirates. Closer to home, in July the company partnered with Earnest, a student lender, to launch a loan product designed to serve the 950,000 foreign-born students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities. Thanks to the company’s growing footprint, consumer-permissioned data transactions overseen by Nova more than doubled over the past year, and the company closed on a $45 million Series C in October 2023. Customers include American Express, Verizon, HSBC, and Scotiabank.