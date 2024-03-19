This digital deposit marketplace helps smaller banks take on Wall Street giants

ModernFi had the good fortune to launch around the same time that banks across the country were reminded, thanks to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, that managing deposit levels is of the utmost importance. Historically, small and midsize banks have sometimes traded deposits through relationships, CFO to CFO, as their funding needs changed. Over time, that wholesale funding market grew to be worth $2.3 trillion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

ModernFi’s digital deposit marketplace for banks and credit unions provides greater transparency, liquidity, and flexibility through networked scale. Moreover, by focusing on community and regional banks, ModernFi helps the banking sector’s smaller and more vulnerable institutions compete on equal footing with Wall Street giants and their immense resources. Less than a year in, ModernFi customers include Northern Trust and the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA). The company raised $4.5 million in seed funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz, in February 2023.

