This fintech company is making business banking safer for startups

Before Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in March 2023, Mercury was best known for providing startups with business banking solutions and venture debt. After SVB’s collapse, Mercury took on a new role: startup savior. In the span of a weekend, the company created a new product, Mercury Vault, offering $5 million in FDIC insurance through partner banks and their sweep networks that transparently distribute deposits across banks to garner higher FDIC insurance.

As SVB teetered, 8,700 new customers transferred more than $2 billion in deposits. Those customers stayed, quadrupling Mercury’s annualized revenue run rate and putting the company on track to nearly double its transaction volume for the year. Meanwhile, YC graduates continue to make Mercury their banking home, with more than 50% of each class signing on.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.