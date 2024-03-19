How to process a trillion in transactions by replacing spreadsheets

Logistics, a $76 trillion industry still reliant on antiquated technology, has attracted a fleet of modernizing startups. Enable stands out by focusing on an arcane but valuable niche: the B2B rebates that accompany contracts between retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. (Rebates are an essential tool for manufacturers to incentivize buyer loyalty; in some cases, they are a manufacturer’s largest expense.) Enable’s software replaces the Excel files that govern rebate accounting, as well as other pricing agreements and claims management.

New claims management features introduced in 2023 help customers identify errors and avoid double-billing. To date, Enable has processed more than $1 trillion in transactions. Revenue more than doubled in 2023, according to Reuters, and in November 2023, Enable raised $135 million in Series D funding at a $1.135 billion valuation.

