Baited by haters, this production company made it to tomorrow in ‘One Piece’

Adapting a beloved Japanese manga series into a live-action TV show comes with potential pitfalls, namely the wrath of fans’ skepticism that real-life actors and special effects can do justice to a story about a rubbery protagonist on a magical, maritime journey. But Tomorrow Studios, the TV production company headed by veteran producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, proved the haters wrong by carefully crafting a recreation of One Piece hand in hand with series creator, Eiichiro Oda (who appeared in promotional materials for the film). In order to boost its international appeal, Tomorrow Studios went on a global casting hunt that resulted in a lineup of unknown actors from Mexico, Japan, Australia, and the U.K., including the show’s buoyant star, Iñaki Godoy, a Mexican actor.