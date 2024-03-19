Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Tomorrow Studios is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in film and television for 2024.

Baited by haters, this production company made it to tomorrow in ‘One Piece’

BY Nicole LaPorte

Adapting a beloved Japanese manga series into a live-action TV show comes with potential pitfalls, namely the wrath of fans’ skepticism that real-life actors and special effects can do justice to a story about a rubbery protagonist on a magical, maritime journey. But Tomorrow Studios, the TV production company headed by veteran producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, proved the haters wrong by carefully crafting a recreation of One Piece hand in hand with series creator, Eiichiro Oda (who appeared in promotional materials for the film). In order to boost its international appeal, Tomorrow Studios went on a global casting hunt that resulted in a lineup of unknown actors from Mexico, Japan, Australia, and the U.K., including the show’s buoyant star, Iñaki Godoy, a Mexican actor.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole LaPorte is an LA-based senior writer for Fast Company who writes about where technology and entertainment intersect. She previously was a columnist for The New York Times and a staff writer for Newsweek/The Daily Beast and Variety More

Explore Topics