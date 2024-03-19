Fast company logo
PlayStation Productions is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in film and television for 2024.

This Sony team is hitting reset on film and TV conversions of games

BY Nicole LaPorte1 minute read

As Hollywood finally begins to crack the code on successfully adapting ideas from the $200 billion video game industry for film and TV, PlayStation Productions, a team within Sony Interactive Entertainment, offers a compelling blueprint on the process. In 2023, it produced The Last of Us, based on the post-apocalyptic PlayStation game, turning it into a lush, narratively driven and deeply emotional series. In January 2023, the show became the biggest debut on HBO since the Game of Thrones‘ prequel, House of the Dragon.

The Last of Us was met with critical acclaim and drew a mainstream audience that averaged 30 million viewers per episode. It was also praised for treating the production like stand-alone art that was nonetheless true to the spirit of the game as opposed to an ancillary property directed solely at gamers. With PlayStation’s huge portfolio of game titles, along with its connection to Sony’s movie and TV studios (Sony Pictures Television also produced The Last of Us), the PlayStation Productions team is poised to become a heavyweight in the games-to-screen business. It already has two more TV series on the way: Horizon Zero Dawn at Netflix and God of War at Amazon.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Nicole LaPorte is an LA-based senior writer for Fast Company who writes about where technology and entertainment intersect. She previously was a columnist for The New York Times and a staff writer for Newsweek/The Daily Beast and Variety More

