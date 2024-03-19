This union rewrote the script on negotiating with studios

In May 2023, the 11,500 Hollywood writers behind scripted series, feature movies, news programs, and other content went on strike for the first time in 15 years to demand more equitable pay and protections in the streaming era. Throngs of union members hit the picket lines, which became a sort of new red carpet, and made smart use of alternative media platforms with podcasts (screenwriter Billy Ray’s Strike Talk) and social media (X was used for writer selfies and announcing picket line locations).

The writers’ message carried far and wide, driving the narrative for unions across all industries that have been fighting for more equity from billion-dollar corporations that profit handsomely off their labor. The WGA’s contract with the studios set the stage for a settlement with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which had called its own strike over similar issues in July 2023. Both unions gained major wins, including increases to minimum wage and compensation; increased pension and health fund rates; improved employment lengths and larger writers’ rooms; and better residuals.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.