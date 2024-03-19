When this union acted, its members didn’t

In July of 2023, the labor union representing 160,000 Hollywood screen actors joined forces with the Writers Guild of America to demand more equitable pay and working conditions, as well as protections against AI technology. It was the first time in more than 60 years that the two unions have banded together, bringing the conversation about the future of entertainment in the world of streaming and generative AI to the forefront.

SAG-AFTRA president (and The Nanny star) Fran Drescher became the fiery but relatable voice of the strike, drawing national attention with her pithy sound bites and constant media appearances. Stars of major movies, such as Oppenheimer and Haunted Mansion, skipped their movies’ premieres to head out to picket lines. Actors drove further attention to their cause by sharing copies of skimpy residual checks on social media. Among the wins achieved when the actors made peace with the studios and streamers in November were more than $1 billion in new wages and benefits-funding over a three-year contract, which SAG said was the largest such deal in industry history.

