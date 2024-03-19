With stories by and about women, this company has made its own luck

Run by actress-producer Margot Robbie, her husband, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, LuckyChap’s mission is to produce unconventional stories by and about women. The latest of those is Barbie, the $1.4 billion-grossing summer blockbuster that Robbie was instrumental in getting made. She reached out to Mattel when the film’s original option expired (Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz was simultaneously reaching out to Robbie), suggested that Greta Gerwig direct, and agreed to take on the title role.

In 2023, LuckyChap also produced the Hulu film Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, and the noir indie film Saltburn. The company has also pushed further into television with a first-look deal at Amazon, where nearly a dozen of its projects are in development.

