Here’s how Alife Health is lowering costs for IVF patients

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hundreds of thousands of patients receive in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment annually, though the emotional and financial burdens are steep—in the United States, one round of IVF treatment alone costs roughly $15,000. In late 2022, Alife Health launched Stim Assist in clinics, an AI-powered software tool that the company estimates will help doctors retrieve up to 20% more eggs per patient, lowering an individual’s medication costs by an estimated $1,000 per cycle.

The tool, which draws on data from more than 40,000 prior cases, assesses which treatment approach will be most successful for those currently seeking or undergoing IVF based on the characteristics they share with previous patients. Alife also introduced two related products to rank embryos on how likely they are to be fertilized and extract trends from patient data so that doctors can follow patterns and make informed decisions.

Alife Health began to install its software in clinics across the United States last year, and doctors have now used it to inform the care plans of more than 1,000 patients. Alife also launched its patient-focused app in May 2023, which can be used to track medications, appointments, and insurance claims.

