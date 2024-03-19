How Atma Global’s learning platform is expanding educational opportunities

Atma Insights is a digital learning platform best thought of as a kind of Netflix for video learning. The tool offers a centralized space for educational materials on international business subjects and can integrate into popular streaming networks like Roku.

The company’s 2023’s updates to Atma Insights, which first launched in 2020, improved access to education by giving students discounted pricing for courses that used Atma materials, providing unlimited streaming to users, and increasing offerings that don’t require the purchase of accompanying textbooks, which can often be disproportionately costly. Atma, which focuses in part on adult learners in higher education, companies, and governments, makes everything accessible through a single platform, mitigating the financial and logistical challenges to learning.

Since launching Atma Insights, Atma Global has seen a 100% increase in users annually and an 85% renewal rate from educators teaching with Atma materials.

