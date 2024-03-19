How Carbon Capture Machine aims to mitigate environmental damage from emissions

The aptly named Carbon Capture Machine (CCM) has honed its technology to take carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere and convert them into (carbon negative) carbonate, which can be used to create construction materials. This year, the company expanded its impact by opening its third lab—with the newest one located in Dayton, Ohio—increasing both its revenue and its capabilities.

In June, CCM received a $4 million U.S. Department of Energy grant from its Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy’s Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office to continue its work, and embarked on four projects that garnered $15.5 million in revenue over the first eight months of 2023.

One of those initiatives expanded CCM’s international presence as it participated in a $5.2 million project in Cyprus aiming to bring carbon-capturing capabilities to marine vessels. The carbonate byproducts will then be used to mitigate ocean acidification, which is caused by an increased presence of carbon dioxide gas in ocean waters.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.