How Column Tax is providing free tax preparation for low-income families

Column Tax is a tax-filing service that the company sells to mobile banks and other fintechs so they can offer low-income families free tax preparation embedded within their preexisting services.

During the company’s first tax season this past year, it partnered with 15 organizations to process more than $100 million in tax refunds and credits for people in all 50 U.S. states. Column Tax partnered with financial health company Propel to assist thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to be able to claim over $10 million in tax refunds. With Solo, a platform designed to help gig workers manage their work and income, Column Tax reduced filing times for 1099 workers by 90% while saving them hundreds in tax-prep costs.

Column Tax overhauled its previous web and mobile browsers to streamline the tax filing process and allow users to easily track their progress, with the company reporting that the fastest filing time recorded stood at 6 minutes and 15 seconds.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.