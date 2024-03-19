This company offered moviegoers a way to blow up ‘Oppenheimer’

In 2023, global box office revenue was down 20% from 2019, still limping after the pandemic and hit with release delays because of the writers and actors strikes. But IMAX insulated itself from these sobering realities by turning even somber dramas into larger-than-life spectacles. Writer-director Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biopic about theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer became a summer event thanks to IMAX, which projected the film—shot with IMAX cameras—on its screens around the world. (Even its score was written to take advantage of IMAX technology.)

The film sold out weeks in advance and inspired road trips and cross-country treks for fans who didn’t live near a 70-mm IMAX theater. The result: IMAX accounted for almost 30% of Oppenheimer‘s $957 million global gross. The film drove up the company’s third-quarter revenue 50% year over year, reeling in $104 million to make it the second-highest-grossing quarter in IMAX’s history. IMAX continued to revive the moviegoing experience, convincing legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki to release The Boy and the Heron in the format, and it rereleased Elf for its 20th anniversary. When Beyoncé’s film Renaissance debuted in December, IMAX generated 25% of its opening-weekend gross.

