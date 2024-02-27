Today’s top business headlines: Microsoft’s new AI partner, AT&T’s outage fallout, Amazon’s blue-chip stock

Microsoft’s new AI partner: On Monday, Microsoft announced plans to partner with Mistral AI, a French startup that just launched a test version of its Le Chat chatbot and Mistral Large LLM, which rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 respectively. The partnership comes as Mistral has gained a valuation of several billion dollars after launching last spring, and as antitrust concerns have risen over Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI. Full story .

Walmart’s stock split: On Monday, Walmart officially conducted its previously announced 3-for-1 stock split in premarket trading, reducing the value of each share to a third of its initial price but maintaining the company’s overall value. Walmart’s stock rose roughly 2% during trading throughout the day. Full story.

Amazon on the Dow: Amazon joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) Monday. Dubbed “blue chips,” the companies are supposed to be the steadier stocks of Wall Street. Amazon replaced Walgreens on the index of 30 companies, a move intended to rebalance the Dow after Walmart’s 3-for-1 stock split. The DJIA remained relatively flat Monday after the change, the first reshuffling of the Dow since 2020. Full story.

Fallout from AT&T outage: AT&T announced plans to give customers affected by last Thursday’s hours-long network outage a $5 credit within two billing cycles. Although there were initial concerns about a potential cyberattack, the service provider attributed the outage to a coding error. Full story.