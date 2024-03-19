This network is heating up like a Chicago restaurant kitchen

When the second season of The Bear launched on Hulu in June 2023, viewership of the buzzy drama series spiked 70%, making it the most-watched premiere ever for an FX series on the Disney-owned streamer. Those eyeballs attest to the sensation of The Bear—a raw, kinetic show about a world-renowned chef who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother’s divey sandwich shop amid all the family drama seeping out of its greasy pores—and of FX, which has placed consistently winning bets on deeply original stories and new talent (such as The Bear‘s co-showrunners Joanna Callo and Christopher Storer, and star, Jeremy Allen White). FX also garnered acclaim for new seasons of Fargo and the vampire dramedy, What We Do in the Shadows; its season finale of Reservation Dogs, created by first-time showrunner Sterlin Harjo (along with Taika Waititi), was dubbed a “stunning” capper by the New York Times.