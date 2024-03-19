This indie filmmaker turns scary childhoods into screaming profits

Jason Blum’s horror film and TV production factory was responsible for two of the biggest Hollywood hits in 2023: M3gan and Five Nights at Freddy’s. Both films were made for relatively paltry sums—$12 million and $20 million, respectively—and did gangbusters at the box office at a time when theater attendance was still anemic post-pandemic. Globally, M3gan grossed $180 million and Five Nights at Freddy’s tallied $291 million, even though the latter was simultaneously streamed on Peacock.

Blumhouse cleverly stoked excitement by tapping into the zeitgeist on social media: Fans reacted to the first look at the M3gan trailer by dressing up like the film’s creepy, titular doll and posting videos of dancing like her. Meanwhile, FNAF followers were engaged via a chatbot that asked them to apply to be a night-shift security guard at Freddy’s, after which they were given a customized security badge. Blumhouse has plans for more horror fare specifically made for streaming, including the upcoming House of Spoils, a psychological thriller set in a chef’s kitchen that stars Ariana DeBose, for Amazon.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.