This studio kept creators earning when films stopped filming

With Hollywood’s players out of work over the summer of 2023 due to the writers and actors strikes, the stalwart independent film and TV studio, A24 , earned waivers from SAG-AFTRA, the actor’s union. The exemption allowed the company to continue production on two films, thus ensuring work not just for celebrity stars, but for production crews and lower-level creatives. A24 also continued its streak of winning praise for unorthodox and thoughtful films that the major studios have forsaken in the name of franchises and superhero pics.

Four months after the studio took home the Best Picture Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, it released the summer’s sleeper hit, Talk to Me. The meditative horror film (a signature of A24) grossed $92 million on a minuscule budget of $4.5 million and managed to inspire both cultural think pieces and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%. Meanwhile, strong word of mouth propelled A24’s Netflix limited series, Beef, which commendably starred Asian actors without making race a focal point, into a top show on the streamer with 70 million hours viewed by its second week of release in April.

