How Halo is leveraging AI to help protect dogs

The new Halo Collar 3 adds AI to enhance its precision GPS technology, allowing owners to keep highly accurate tabs on where their companions are at all times. Its new antenna improves reception in spotty areas, and promises 20% better battery life than the previous version. The company’s app can be used in conjunction with Halo Collar 3 to install and store up to 20 invisible fences in each collar, without requiring anything other than moving one’s finger.

More than 150,000 dogs are protected every day by Halo Collar.

