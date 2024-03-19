How MeliBio produces honey without relying on bees

Biotech company MeliBio has mastered the vegan honey production process with a plant-based alternative that tastes impressively authentic. The startup’s first product, Mellody, launched in March 2023, and it collaborated with the influential three-star Michelin restaurant Eleven Madison Park to showcase the ingredient and sell Mellody via its consumer e-commerce arm.

MeliBio makes Mellody using microbial fermentation, pollinating plants without the use of honeybees to produce honey that shares the molecular structure of the real thing. In addition to offering strict vegans a viable option for a honey-like experience, the company also believes that it offers a solution to saving bees around the world. Although honey bees themselves are not in danger, MeliBio argues that they affect bee biodiversity by pushing out other native and wild bees from their habitats, which has contributed to rapid population decline.

Mellody has found a particularly receptive audience in Europe, where it’s already for sale in 75,000 stores. The company says that it generated more than $1 million in its first year, and the total value of the distribution deals it made in 2023 will equate to more than $10 million over the course of four years.

