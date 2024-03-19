Fast company logo
The Very Good Bra is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the small and mighty category.

How The Very Good Bra is creating a healthier option for consumers—and for the planet

BY Rebecca Barker

The Very Good Bra, which has been making sustainable bras and loungewear since 2018, debuted the world’s first compostable nursing bra in February 2023. The bra not only reduces waste that ends up in landfills it also protects wearers from BPA, a chemical found in plastic that’s known to be an endocrine disruptor.

The fashion sector is responsible for about one-fifth of the world’s annual plastic pollution, so any steps that brands can take toward reducing their environmental impact matter. The Very Good Bra’s nursing bras, which are made from 100% organic cotton, are wholly plastic free.

The certified B Corp estimates that it saves roughly 110 pounds of bras from entering landfills every year, as well as nearly five pounds of microplastics from the ocean. Sales in the United States increased by 40% in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

