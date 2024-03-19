How Tinkercast is helping educate elementary school children with podcasts

Tinkercast, whose notable founders include journalist and podcaster Guy Raz, Sesame Workshop’s Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, and author Mindy Thomas, advanced its mission to pique children’s interest in learning with the introduction of TinkerClass in September.

TinkerClass is for teachers of kindergarten through fifth grade students to incorporate into language arts, science, and STEAM curricula. It uses podcasts to invite students to experiment, engineer, and create through various projects and stories. Tinkercast claims that students can process audio information at two to three grade levels above their reading capability, which serves the media startup’s goal to rectify the fact that 66% of U.S. fourth graders are reading below proficiency.

More than 500 educators signed up for TinkerClass in fall 2023, and Tinkercast, which produces five podcasts for kids and families, racked up more than 28 million downloads in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.