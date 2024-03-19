In 2023’s films, cultural touchstones smashed Infinity Stones

Last year, Hollywood’s reliance on superhero movies and sequels collapsed amid new levels of fatigue. Franchises with familiar stars such as Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part I and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny failed to draw audiences. Even the Marvel Studios formula, more powerful than the Avengers themselves, stumbled with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. (DC Comics movies fared no better. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash all underperformed.)

Instead, some of the year’s biggest-grossing films hailed from IP that didn’t scream “Obvious—or at least obviously successful—movie adaptation!’ Rather, production companies turned scripts into cultural events by ripping up the blockbuster rule book with the force of unorthodox creativity. The results sparked curiosity that drove strong word of mouth, generating culturally communal experiences that people felt they had to see in theaters.

The most successful films in 2023 “were movies where people said, ‘Hey, you have to buy a ticket and experience this,’” said Daniel Loría, SVP of content strategy and editorial director of Boxoffice Pro. “Because right now what we’re seeing in Hollywood is that you can get everything anywhere. It’s really easy to get lost in this digital stream of content. So, to actually take the time to make plans and go see something—it has to carry weight. And we saw audiences respond to the kinds of movies that demanded a ticket to go experience in a theater.”

To wit, Warner Bros. and Mattel’s Barbie was based on a culturally divisive doll whose prior screen turns had been straight-to-video titles with painfully cliché storylines (Barbie as the Island Princess). Rather than lean into brand expectations, Mattel dramatically reversed course and handed the Malibu DreamHouse keys to cowriter and indie film director Greta Gerwig. Her boldly delightful spectacle sparked conversations about everything from patriarchal society to a ’90s Matchbox Twenty song; audiences flocked to theaters to see what all the commotion was about.