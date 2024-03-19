The most innovative companies in film and television for 2024

In 2023, Hollywood was walloped by two major strikes by the actors’ and screenwriters’ unions that ground production to a halt. The blow was all the more devastating to an industry still trying to lure theatergoers back to cinemas post pandemic. But a handful of companies proved that by throwing away blueprints and rethinking what film and TV entertainment should look and feel like, audiences will show up in droves.

Mattel revived its iconic—and culturally controversial—leggy doll in a delightfully refreshing way by putting the Barbie movie project in the hands of director Greta Gerwig and star-producer Margot Robbie and letting them creatively run with an irreverent but thoughtful tale. And indie powerhouse A24 leaned into a genre that’s become one of its trademarks—the meditative horror film—with Talk to Me, which became the summer’s sleeper hit. IMAX, meanwhile, proved that a three-hour film about a theoretical physicist can be as thrilling on a (very) big screen as any other popcorn flick, particularly when tailored specifically for the IMAX format.

Companies also found ways to adapt animated IP in a way that stayed true to a story’s core values and sentiments while imbibing it with a distinct, new take. This was true with Illumination Entertainment’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the biggest animated movie of the year—as well as one of the unlikeliest blockbusters, given Hollywood’s dismal history bringing video games to the big screen. But by working closely with Nintendo, Illumination created a respectful homage to the ’80s video game while also livening it up with Jack Black vocals and a clever, visually compelling storyline. Tomorrow Studios pulled off a smiley-er high-wire act with One Piece, the beloved Japanese manga that fans were predisposed to hate in any form other than comics. Yet the Netflix series won them over with a fresh, international cast and creative input from the comics’ Japanese creator.

Meanwhile, the unions rewrote strike strategy by cleverly using social media to garner support and turning SAG’s president, Nanny actor Fran Drescher, into an off-screen star and spokesperson. As a result, both the actors’ and screenwriters’ unions made huge gains in compensation, working conditions, and protections against AI.