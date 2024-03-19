The most innovative corporate social responsibility companies in 2024

A corporate social responsibility initiative is now tablestakes for any large company. But while giving away money or offering pro bono services are undoubtedly good, the impact of many of these programs may be small or tangential. At their most innovative, CSR initiatives can leverage the position of a company in the marketplace to help push for substantial change to the sector in which they operate or find ways to lessen the impact of their own operations.
United Airlines, for instance, launched and is investing heavily in a fund designed to help develop new sustainable aviation fuel to clean up air travel. Starbucks is working to put EV chargers in the parking lots of its stores to help its customers eliminate emissions. And pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences is supporting programs that help serve people living with AIDS.
Other companies are leveraging their expertise to serve the wider world. Verizon is creating a fleet of vehicles to help first responders stay connected after disasters, including mounting a mini cell tower to a drone to create roving coverage. Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth is pushing to add businesses to the future economy by connecting them to tech mentors who can help digitize their businesses. And Glossier offers funding to small, Black-owned beauty brands, to help expand the offerings for people underserved by bigger cosmetic companies.
1. Verizon
For bringing service to first responders in even the most extreme circumstances
2. United Airlines
For investing in the future of fuel
3. Gilead Sciences
For funding the fight against health disparities
4. The Estée Lauder Companies
For supporting literacy and offering mentorship to at-risk youth in underserved communities
5. Stripe
For financing cutting-edge climate solutions.
6. Ikea
For creating jobs for refugees and asylum seekers
7. Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
For supporting global small-business growth into the digital economy
8. Salesforce
For bringing AI to social impact
9. Glossier
For democratizing the world of beauty products
10. Starbucks
