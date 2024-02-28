Try these 3 influence-building exercises to forge more powerful alliances at work

BY Michael Watkins4 minute read

Leaders can rarely rely on authority to get things done. They must exert influence and build alliances to achieve their objectives.

Political savvy is the ability to engage effectively with politics inside and outside your organization. It’s less about Machiavellian maneuvers and more about navigating complex stakeholder environments and intricate webs of relationships. Being politically savvy means having a deep understanding of underlying power structures, the motivations and interests of different stakeholders, and the ability to craft influence strategies, and anticipate the impact of your actions. You must be able to navigate informal networks of influence, understand the unspoken “rules of the game,” and use this knowledge to create alliances to achieve your objectives. To harness the power of political savvy, you can employ a wide array of influence strategies to build alliances. Here are three strategies that stand out for their effectiveness.

Map influence networks The ability to map out the influence networks within and beyond your organization is an essential foundation for exerting influence. This involves mapping stakeholders, identifying key decision-makers, understanding who influences them, and recognizing the dynamics that drive these interactions. By developing a “map” of these stakeholders and networks, you can strategize how to approach different stakeholders, tailor your messages, and engage with others in the best sequence to create momentum. The power of network mapping is illustrated by the case of a biotech startup CEO who used network mapping to identify key influencers in her company. Although not in formal leadership positions, she discovered that a few senior R&D scientists held significant sway over the development team’s morale and productivity. By engaging these influential people early in the decision-making process for a major project, she gained their support, which was crucial in persuading the rest of the team to embrace the new direction. Once you have a clear map of the influence networks, you can strategically use this information to time your interactions for maximum impact. Understanding the best sequence for approaching stakeholders is crucial. For example, winning early support from key influencers can create momentum, making it easier to gain broader support. You can also use your knowledge of these networks to facilitate exchanges of support, where you support others’ agendas in exchange for help advancing yours. This is not about trading favors; it’s about understanding and aligning the diverse interests and agendas within the organization to achieve common goals. Regularly updating your understanding of these networks ensures you remain effective, even as internal and external political dynamics shift.

Leverage the power of framing Framing involves presenting information in a way that highlights specific aspects while downplaying others, thereby shaping how people perceive and respond to situations. It is a subtle yet powerful way to influence attitudes and shape perceptions of choices. Effective framing shows that you deeply understand your audience’s values, priorities, and concerns. By framing your proposals by leveraging these insights, you can make your ideas and appeals more persuasive. For example, in persuading stakeholders to adopt a new strategy, you might frame the discussion around shared goals like organizational growth or market leadership, thus aligning the proposal with broader objectives. By carefully crafting your messages, you can better overcome skepticism and convert potential adversaries into allies. Learn effective consultation Consultation is an underappreciated influence strategy that can yield significant dividends. It involves actively seeking input from key stakeholders, actively listening to their concerns and suggestions, and incorporating their feedback into your decision-making processes. Done well, consultation provides valuable insights and creates a sense of ownership among stakeholders, making them more invested in the outcomes.

Effective consultation goes beyond tokenism. It’s about genuine engagement and a willingness to adapt your approach based on the feedback received. For instance, you might hold focus groups or one-on-one meetings with key stakeholders to gather insights before rolling out a new initiative. By showing that you value the opinions of others, you can build trust and foster a collaborative environment that lays the foundation for supportive alliances. Understand the nuances Gaining strategies like mapping influence networks, leveraging the power of framing, and perfecting the art of consultation can dramatically enhance your impact. Given that networks of power and influence are constantly shifting, being politically savvy is a necessity. It will separate you from the rest, enabling you to turn challenges into opportunities and aspirations into realities. As the business world continues to become more complex, your ability to wield influence with intelligence and integrity will be the hallmark of your leadership effectiveness. At the same time, it’s essential to recognize that navigating organizational politics can be fraught with challenges. One common pitfall is underestimating the complexity of influence networks, leading to oversimplified strategies that fail to achieve desired outcomes. Another challenge is the potential for miscommunication when engaging in consultation; leaders must be transparent in their intentions and open to genuinely considering stakeholder feedback. Acknowledging and preparing for these challenges is crucial for effectively applying political savvy.