How Verizon is bringing service to first responders in even the most extreme circumstances

After a natural disaster, disrupted cell service can hinder emergency response. Verizon works to prevent this through its Frontline Crisis Response Team, which helps governments and communities after disasters.

In March 2023, the team rolled out new technology to help in life-threatening situations. First, it mounted a mini cell tower to a drone to create roving coverage, allowing first responders to communicate even when telecom infrastructure has been completely destroyed.

Verizon also debuted the Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity Unit designed to give communications access to 120 people in even the most extreme situations. The 6 foot by 2 foot ruggedized device includes 5G and two kinds of satellite internet, and even a gas generator. The company rolled out the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle in March as well, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing communications capabilities when operating in areas where traditional vehicles can’t reach, like the narrow, hard-to-access trails that wildland firefighters use deep in a forest. Now they are able to access satellite connectivity directly on the front lines.

At year end, Verizon reported that it delivered almost 7,000 devices to public safety officials and deployed its first-responder tools 789 times.