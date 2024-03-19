Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The Sustainable Flight Fund now has more than $200 million in partner contributions from a variety of industries, including competing airlines, oil producers, and the banking industry.

How United Airlines is investing in the future of fuel

BY Stirling Kelso1 minute read

United launched the United Airlines Ventures (UAV) Sustainable Flight Fund in February 2023, a first-of-its-kind investment fund designed to support startups innovating to decarbonize air travel. The fund accelerates the research, production, and technologies associated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAF is a lower-carbon-footprint switch from normal jet fuel, made from many forms of waste, from agricultural and forestry residues to solid waste streams. Decarbonizing airplanes is more challenging than electrifying ground transportation, but what makes SAF promising is that you can use it in existing aircraft without making modifications to the engines.

The Sustainable Flight Fund now has more than $200 million in partner contributions from a variety of industries, including competing airlines, oil producers, and the banking industry. (Customers can also contribute $1 to $7 when purchasing their tickets; more than 115,000 United customers have contributed more than $500,000 since February 2023). Additionally in 2023, United became the first U.S. airline to develop a tool that shows customers an estimate of each flight’s carbon footprint in their booking search.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stirling Kelso is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in over 30 publications including Travel + LeisureCondé Nast Traveler, Afar, and The New York Times. She’s a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering travel and sustainability, among other topics More

Explore Topics