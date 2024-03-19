How United Airlines is investing in the future of fuel

United launched the United Airlines Ventures (UAV) Sustainable Flight Fund in February 2023, a first-of-its-kind investment fund designed to support startups innovating to decarbonize air travel . The fund accelerates the research, production, and technologies associated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAF is a lower-carbon-footprint switch from normal jet fuel, made from many forms of waste, from agricultural and forestry residues to solid waste streams. Decarbonizing airplanes is more challenging than electrifying ground transportation, but what makes SAF promising is that you can use it in existing aircraft without making modifications to the engines.

The Sustainable Flight Fund now has more than $200 million in partner contributions from a variety of industries, including competing airlines, oil producers, and the banking industry. (Customers can also contribute $1 to $7 when purchasing their tickets; more than 115,000 United customers have contributed more than $500,000 since February 2023). Additionally in 2023, United became the first U.S. airline to develop a tool that shows customers an estimate of each flight’s carbon footprint in their booking search.

