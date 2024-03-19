How Elegen is expediting DNA sequencing

There has arguably never been a greater interest in understanding disease than now. We’ve also never had better technological means to do so. However, with industry capabilities unable to keep up with demand, a bottleneck in the supply chain has hindered the production and progress of DNA sequencing for mRNA vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and bioengineered crops and products.

To address this challenge, Elegen released a new synthetic process in March 2023: Enfinia DNA allows Elegen to manufacture double-stranded, longer sequences of DNA than were previously available. It also expedites the process—seven business days versus several weeks—which accelerates the iterative discovery process Elegen’s customers use to develop new therapeutics.

The company states that it has shipped its DNA strands to hundreds of businesses working on biopharmaceuticals and food- and agriculture-related solutions.

