How Mira’s Clarity Bundle kit is expanding fertility care

Fertility care and IVF are expensive, and all too often they aren’t comprehensive. At-home fertility monitoring company Mira has been bringing lab-accurate testing into people’s homes since 2018, when it became the first home fertility test to receive FDA approval.

In early 2023, Mira expanded its kit’s capability to include testing for the follicle-stimulating hormone, which is especially relevant for people over the age of 35 who are trying to conceive. Utilizing laboratory-quality technology (fluorescent lateral flow immunoassay), the new Clarity Bundle kit retails for $259 and measures four hormones related to reproduction, achieving 99.5% accuracy in its readings.

It has been deployed by numerous fertility clinics, and more than 26,000 users joined Mira after the bundle’s debut, increasing the company’s customer base by about 33%. U.S. clinics currently perform more than 250,000 IVF cycles per year, a number Mira projects is about 1 million shy of consumer demand.

