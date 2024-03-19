Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Regenesis is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the small and mighty category.

How new remediation tools from Regenesis are removing PFAS from groundwater

BY Rebecca Barker

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are in everything—the food we eat, the drinks we sip, the clothes we wear, even the air we breathe. The chemicals are linked to multiple health issues, including thyroid disease, elevated cholesterol levels, and various types of cancer. 

For more than 30 years, Regenesis has been developing new remediation technologies, and last year it added several new tools to its arsenal. The FluxTracer mapping tool, released in September 2023, can gauge the level of PFAS and other toxins in groundwater and assess the rates at which they are flowing. This information is critical in determining the optimal process to remediate a contaminated site. In April 2023, the company introduced AquiFix, which is designed to biodegrade chlorinated solvents that enter groundwater from industrial facilities.

Since its founding, the company has cleaned more than 30,000 contaminated sites, and it estimates that its treatments will remove PFAS from up to 1 billion liters of groundwater annually.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rebecca Barker is an Editorial Fellow at Fast Company, covering topics ranging from design to healthcare to breaking news. You can connect with Rebecca on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics