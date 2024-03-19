How new remediation tools from Regenesis are removing PFAS from groundwater

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are in everything—the food we eat, the drinks we sip, the clothes we wear, even the air we breathe. The chemicals are linked to multiple health issues, including thyroid disease, elevated cholesterol levels, and various types of cancer.

For more than 30 years, Regenesis has been developing new remediation technologies, and last year it added several new tools to its arsenal. The FluxTracer mapping tool, released in September 2023, can gauge the level of PFAS and other toxins in groundwater and assess the rates at which they are flowing. This information is critical in determining the optimal process to remediate a contaminated site. In April 2023, the company introduced AquiFix, which is designed to biodegrade chlorinated solvents that enter groundwater from industrial facilities.

Since its founding, the company has cleaned more than 30,000 contaminated sites, and it estimates that its treatments will remove PFAS from up to 1 billion liters of groundwater annually.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.