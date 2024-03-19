How Skyflow is protecting sensitive company information from large language model snooping

Once data has entered a large language model (LLM), it’s almost impossible to delete it. Data privacy company Skyflow ensures that sensitive information doesn’t leak into LLMs, which train today’s widely used generative AI interfaces.

In May 2023, Skyflow launched an extension to its Data Privacy Vault, available via API for companies in 150 countries. Businesses can use Skyflow’s technology to segregate data that should not be used to train LLMs, protecting customer information, proprietary intellectual property, and other sensitive details from the reach of tools like ChatGPT. The key to Skyflow’s secure architecture is polymorphic encryption, which creates a multileveled security, giving companies greater capacity to set parameters on exactly who can see exactly what.

Skyflow reached 100 customers in 2023, taking on well-known clients including Lenovo, IBM, and GoodRx, and partners like Amazon Web Services and Visa.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.