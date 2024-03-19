How Sorcero is improving the accessibility of scientific literature

There has long been a disconnect between the language used in scientific and medical papers and the literary accessibility of these reports. Sorcero uses AI to distill difficult texts into digestible summaries, allowing doctors, drug manufacturers, and patients to save time and money and focus on treatments. According to the six-year-old company, Sorcero PLS, released in September 2023, increases the readability of medical literature to 84% of the population (compared to the previous 1%).

The company grew its revenue by more than 600% in 2023, and currently it services seven of the 20 most prominent pharmaceutical companies in the world. A new partnership with the nonprofit OurResearch granted Sorcero access to nearly 260 million peer-reviewed publications and 44 million articles, and the company’s relationship with Google Cloud enhanced its AI capabilities, increasing the speed at which medical findings like those from OurResearch can be obtained and analyzed.

