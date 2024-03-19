How Stripe is finding innovative ways to finance cutting-edge climate solutions.

For a few years now, payments processor Stripe has used its own dollars and contributions from its customers to fund the cutting edge of climate tech . In 2023, Stripe took the next step and made it possible for its customers to take advantage of those investments.

Climate Orders, launched in November, allows Stripe customers to easily buy carbon removal credits with just a few clicks. If companies have specific climate commitments to reach, they can also preorder precise numbers of tons of carbon removal ahead of time. Climate Orders also offers the ability for those businesses to offer carbon removal to their customers.

This is all possible through Stripe’s access to Frontier Climate, an organization managed by Stripe cofounders Patrick and John Collison, that has committed $1 billion in carbon-removal projects from not only Stripe but also Alphabet, Shopify, Meta, and McKinsey.

The commitment to buy credits can help nascent carbon-removal companies secure funding—and now smaller businesses can join that list of blue-chip funders to also help power the future of climate tech.