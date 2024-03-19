How Starbucks is electrifying the coffee run

Starbucks’s origins as a small city coffeehouse notwithstanding, most customers these days drive to pick up their coffee. In 2023 the company began to rethink how those drivers might use the restaurants’ parking lots , installing 50 fast chargers at 15 Starbucks locations on the 1,350-mile route between Denver and Seattle. The chargers (part of a partnership with Volvo) are placed roughly every 100 miles in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, making it possible to easily make the whole trip between the two cities without running out of battery power.

The pilot network is part of the coffee company’s goal to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030. This includes not just the obvious sources like producing the coffee and powering the stores, but also the emissions in its entire value chain—which includes every person who drives to any Starbucks.

The new network will be the start of lowering those emissions to help meet that goal. Many of the chargers are also located in Federal Opportunity Zones, providing more charging access to communities that are underserved by the charging network.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.