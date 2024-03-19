How Salesforce is bringing AI to social impact

As venture capital dollars continue to flow rapidly into the AI sector, the use cases for the technology are increasingly commercial. But there are many ways it could help purpose-driven organizations, though they may not have the funds available. To create this possibility, last summer Salesforce launched Salesforce Accelerator—AI for Impact, with a mission of giving $2 million to purpose-driven organizations to adopt and invest in emerging AI tech.

The accelerator has deployed its pool of funding (as well as consulting from Salesforce experts) to organizations that fit within Salesforce’s broader philanthropic mission of workforce expansion. One grantee, Beyond 12—an Oakland, California-based nonprofit which works with first-generation college students and educational institutions to give them the tools they need to help those students graduate—now uses AI to determine which students need their support and recommend specific ways to offer it.

It’s also automating and creating tailored content sourced from more than 4,000 college websites to help its users find higher-education opportunities. The U.K.-based Teacher Development Trust has developed an AI assistant to role-play how to handle challenging classroom situations, and higher-ed prep organization College Possible implemented an AI-driven platform with personalized recommendations that enable coaches to better position students from underserved communities for college admissions.

—Additional reporting by Ben Schiller