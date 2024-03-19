How the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth is supporting global small business growth into the digital economy

The philanthropic hub of the credit-card giant Mastercard has a goal to bring 1 billion people and 50 million small businesses into the digital economy by 2025. It’s doing this by offering grants through the Mastercard Impact Fund, which in 2023 gave $68 million to small businesses and entrepreneurs around the world to improve access to capital and digital tools and increase the financial mobility of the workforce.

In December 2023, for example, Mastercard partnered with Consumers International, the global umbrella organization for consumer rights groups, to modernize digital financial protection systems so that underserved communities are not disproportionately the victims of the billions lost annually to fraudulent schemes.

Mastercard also grew its Strive initiative, which launched in 2022 to help global small businesses raise capital and gain digital know-how. The program has supported the deployment of more than $20 billion in capital to small businesses. It does this by supporting the small banks and credit unions that are often the best sources of capital for underserved business, funding organizations that link small businesses with tech partners to help them digitally transform, and providing networks that can offer expert skills and coaching for growing small businesses.

The initiative has been so successful in the United States that Mastercard expanded Strive in 2023 to Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.